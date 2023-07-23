Emergency measures deployed at Fulton County Jail after storm knocks out power

article

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick 'Pat' Labat reportedly deployed emergency measures after a powerful storm knocked out power at the Rice Street jail, according to a press release sent Saturday night.

The sheriff says all available commanders and extra staff have been on duty since the storms on Friday night. He also says the work to restore power and safely resume full operations is an arduous task requiring extensive coordination between the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Power, the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department (AFRD) and Fulton County’s Department of Real Estate and Asset Management (DREAM).

According to the latest report, a backup propane tank that was damaged during the storm must be offloaded before the chiller system which controls the air conditioning for the jail can be restarted. A portable chiller truck has been used to cool parts of the building and the tank is expected to be emptied soon.

Backup generators are currently providing power for basic operations, but Atlanta's fire department says all mechanical equipment must remain off until the tank finishes venting.

Georgia Power has been on site to help resolve issues related to the kitchen. The jail says it had to serve sandwiches Friday night, but hot meals with double portions were delivered on Saturday night.

Fulton County Jail temporarily stopped accepting new detainees but began accepting them again on Saturday night.

Three inmate medical emergencies were reported during the outage and those inmates were treated, according to the sheriff. The sheriff also says medical services have continued at the jail uninterrupted.