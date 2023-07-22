Power outages, cleanup continue after powerful storms Thursday and Friday in North Georgia

Residents of metro Atlanta and North Georgia are still dealing with the impact of powerful back-to-back storms on Thursday and Friday.

The rain came down in sheets and it didn't take long for downtown Atlanta streets to flood. Cars were left partially submerged and drivers stranded.

Several roads were flooded, including Juniper and North Avenue.

On Candler Road, strong winds combined with already soaked ground led to downed trees and power outages.

Lightning strikes were also responsible for several fires, including one at an apartment complex on DeKalb County's Expressway Access Road.

Another lightning bolt is also the suspected cause of a house fire in northeast Atlanta on Lakeshore Drive.

Heavy rain also resulted in flooding at northwest Atlanta's LifeLine animal shelter, resulting in a desperate plea for people willing to foster animals.

Power was also knocked out at Fulton County Jail. Fortunately, they have backup generators, but they stopped accepting new inmates temporarily.

Jackson EMC crews have been working nonstop to restore power to thousands of customers. The first round of storms knocked out power to more than 50,000 customers. They have called in hundreds of linemen to help restore power.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, Jackson EMC says approximately 700 customers remain without power in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Jackson and Hall counties. They also said they have replaced 27 broken poles. Click here for an outage map.

And Georgia Power crews are still working to restore power to nearly 33,000 customers. The company says they've already restored power to more than 250,000 customers since the storm on Thursday.

Image 1 of 22 ▼ Thousands of people were left without power in Jackson County after storms tore through the area on July 20, 2023. ( Jefferson Fire Dept)

Outages at 7:30 a.m. Saturday include 2,619 customers affect in Forsyth County; 4,929 customers in Clarke; 765 in Fulton; 725 in DeKalb; 531 in Polk; and multiple smaller outages. Click here for the latest.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta's meteorologists, North Georgia residents can expect calmer weather this weekend. A few morning showers are expected Saturday and there's a chance for a couple of thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon. However, the storms are not expected to be widespread or to cause the same amount of damage as the storms over the last two days. The expected high temperature on Saturday is 88. Sunday should be sunny and less humid with a high temp near 90. Next week should be hotter and much drier.