Storms knock out power to Fulton County Jail

article

The Fulton County Jail stopped accepting new detainees after power was knocked out during Friday’s storms.

Officials say the cause of the power outage was a tree which brought down a nearby power line.

Deputies say backup generators are operating, but as a safety precaution, new inmates were not being accepted due to safety and security issues.

Fulton County Jail (FOX 5)

SEVERE STORM THREAT FOR GEORGIA CONTINUES FRIDAY

Georgia Power says as of 9 p.m. more than 33,000 customers were without power with about 15% of those being in Fulton County.

Fulton County Jail (FOX 5)

The Georgia Electric Membership Corporation reports just an additional 30,000 outages were reported.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.