Scary video shows moments powerful storm moved through Bartow County

Rain, damaging winds, lightning for the second day in a row across metro Atlanta. Friday’s storms hit as many were cleaning up from Thursday’s damage. Many say the wind was terrifying.

Megan Wilkey and her family were driving through Emerson in Bartow County Thursday when the winds picked up.

"The dirt was blowing in the wind. I had already slowed down because the dirt was very thick and then all of a sudden the boards started flying off the top of the roof," said Wilkey.

At first, she and her sister-in-law didn’t know what it was. They took video of large foam boards about the size of thick plywood being blown off the top of a building and flying through the air. Some hit her car but didn’t do any damage.

She can laugh about it now, but at the time it was scary.

"It was just the wind in front of that line of storms coming through blowing, and it was pretty strong," said Wilkey.

That same strong wind knocked down plenty of trees next door in Cherokee County.

CREWS WORKING HARD TO RESTORE POWER AFTER TWO DAYS OF SEVERE STORMS

Sam English says his wife was inside the living room of their Woodstock home when the storm hit.

"My wife heard something at the window, got up to see what it was and by that time a pine tree and oak tree came through the living room. She called me crying and said she just had a tree fall on her," said English.

STORMS KNOCK OUT POWER TO FULTON COUNTY JAIL, CAUSE FLOODING AT ANIMAL SHELTER

She was able to crawl out from under the rubble and looked back to see the room she had just been in was now demolished.

"I knew it was bad, but once they got the tree off it, I saw all that, and I just saw the big hole," said English.

Knowing there was a second day of bad weather on the way, they got the tree hauled off and tarps put up as quickly as possible.

"We’re prepared for it now....somewhat," said English.