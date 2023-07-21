Crews working hard to restore power after two days of severe storms

Power crews for Jackson EMC are still working to restore power after Thursday’s storms knocked out power to around 53,000 people.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, crews had restored power to all but around 2,000. Now, after another round of strong thunderstorms Friday night, Jackson EMC outages are back up to about 3,000 as of 11 p.m.

"Storms are our nemesis, right? So it’s the thing we’re fighting all the time," said Vice President of Communications for Jackson EMC April Sorrow.

SCARY VIDEO SHOWS MOMENTS POWERFUL STORM MOVED THROUGH BARTOW COUNTY

Jackson EMC crews worked all through the night to restore power to the tens of thousands who lost it in Thursday’s round of storms.

Sorrow says they’ve called in crews from cooperative companies from all over Georgia and Alabama to help.

"So we have over 600 people now working to help us restore power for our members," Sorrow said.

But there are concerns as to whether Friday’s storms will undo a lot of the work these crews have done.

"Our linemen are really, you know, up for the challenge," Sorrow said.

STORMS KNOCK OUT POWER TO FULTON COUNTY JAIL, CAUSE FLOODING AT ANIMAL SHELTER

Sorrow says because of the nature of the damage and the continuation of storms Friday, they can’t give an accurate estimate yet as to when everyone’s power will be restored.

Sorrow says it’s important for people to remember not to approach any downed power lines and treat them as if they’re energized.