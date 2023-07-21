Expand / Collapse search

Crews working hard to restore power after two days of severe storms

By
Published 
Updated 11:55PM
Hall County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Crews work to restore power after storms

A couple thousand people are still without power in counties northeast of Atlanta. Jackson EMC is working hard to restore everyone’s power.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Power crews for Jackson EMC are still working to restore power after Thursday’s storms knocked out power to around 53,000 people. 

As of 8 p.m. Friday, crews had restored power to all but around 2,000. Now, after another round of strong thunderstorms Friday night, Jackson EMC outages are back up to about 3,000 as of 11 p.m. 

"Storms are our nemesis, right? So it’s the thing we’re fighting all the time," said Vice President of Communications for Jackson EMC April Sorrow.

Jackson EMC crews worked all through the night to restore power to the tens of thousands who lost it in Thursday’s round of storms. 

Sorrow says they’ve called in crews from cooperative companies from all over Georgia and Alabama to help. 

"So we have over 600 people now working to help us restore power for our members," Sorrow said. 

More storm damage after Friday's storms

Friday's storms dumped 2 to 3 inches of rain in a short amount of time, leading to some flooding. It also downed several trees and power lines.

But there are concerns as to whether Friday’s storms will undo a lot of the work these crews have done.  

"Our linemen are really, you know, up for the challenge," Sorrow said.

Sorrow says because of the nature of the damage and the continuation of storms Friday, they can’t give an accurate estimate yet as to when everyone’s power will be restored. 

Sorrow says it’s important for people to remember not to approach any downed power lines and treat them as if they’re energized.