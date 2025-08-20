CLEAR, TSA launch eGates at Atlanta airport for FIFA World Cup

The Brief A new pilot program is testing biometric eGates at the Atlanta airport as officials prepare for a rush of travelers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The gates use biometric software that matches travelers' faces to their ID and boarding pass and allow participants to skip the TSA podium. More than 20 million international visitors are expected to fly to the United States for the tournament - many of whom will head through Hartsfield-Jackson.



Some travelers at the world's busiest airport in Atlanta have the chance to test out a new security system that would have them skipping the normal TSA podium.

CLEAR and the TSA's new biometric "eGate" pilot program began at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday.

CLEAR eGate program at the Atlanta airport

What we know:

Members who sign up for the Clear+ program will be able to use the dedicated Clear lanes at select security checkpoints at the airport.

The gates use biometric software that matches travelers' faces to their ID and boarding pass.

Once the traveler's identity and clearance are confirmed, passengers will go directly to the physical screening, skipping the interaction at the TSA podium.

The new biometric eGates started operating at the Atalnta airport on Tuesday. (FOX 5)

The company says that the TSA will still have control of the system and the CLEAR gates transmit only the live photo, boarding pass, and ID photo used for enrollment and identity information. The system will not manually open the gates without TSA triggering access.

Atlanta is one of the first cities to adopt the technology. The new gates are anticipated to roll out at Washington, D.C.'s Ronald Reagan National Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport later in August.

Dig deeper:

The new eGates come as Atlanta prepares for the FIFA World Cup 2026 games.

More than 20 million international visitors are expected to fly to the United States for the tournament - many of whom will head through Hartsfield-Jackson.

Atlanta will host a total of eight matches during the World Cup, including three in the knockout rounds. The first match in Atlanta is scheduled for June 15, 2026,

What they're saying:

"We are proud to help make America’s airports great ahead of the World Cup. The U.S. should be leading on security, hospitality, and the travel experience," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. "This partnership with TSA is a powerful example of how public and private sectors can work together to enhance security and improve the aviation ecosystem. CLEAR is investing in this technology at no cost to taxpayers to modernize our checkpoints and ensure America’s airports are ready to meet global expectations. CLEAR’s secure identity platform will help unlock a better, safer, and more frictionless experience for all travelers."

"TSA’s public-private partnership with CLEAR on eGates is just one example of how we are working with stakeholders both inside and outside of government to improve hospitality and security for the American traveler," said TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl. "eGates accomplish several objectives toward achieving Secretary Noem’s goal to enhance TSA security and hospitality. This includes creating a seamless, less invasive traveler experience and shorter wait times at TSA security checkpoints. We look forward to rolling out additional eGate systems as we work to implement President Trump’s vision for a new Golden Age of American Travel."

What you can do:

CLEAR+ costs $209 per year for an individual. The company also has a reduced rate for families.

You can learn more about the program and enroll on CLEAR's website or at the Atlanta airport.

The Source: Information for this article came from releases by CLEAR and the Transportation Security Agency.





