Flooded Midtown animal shelter needs temporary homes for dogs

The Lifeline Midtown location is continuing to ask for the public's help to adopt or foster dogs after it was flooded during Friday's storms.

Staff members say they needed to move 40 to 50 dogs to begin repairs Saturday.

"The lobby had about three inches of water, but our main concern was the kennel where we house the dogs. We had about 10 leaks in there that were actively raining from the pipes and the ceilings," manager Naomi Lawrence said.

Dozens of people like Angela Lin saw images of the flooding online Friday and immediately answered the call for help. Staff members say they were able to move 50 dogs out in just four hours on Friday evening.

"We didn't see the post from yesterday until after 9 p.m. when they closed, so this morning we were like, ‘Ok if they still need us, we will come in,’" Lin said.

Lin is fostering Lime for a few days while the facility dries out.

Lifeline first took over the building on Howell Mill Road in January for emergency dog intake from DeKalb and Fulton Counties.

"We need to keep the momentum going because we need repairs on the building so that we can house these dogs safely through future storms," Lawrence said.

"Even if you just keep a dog for a week, that would help us get repairs so we can house the dogs safely," she added.

And Lin said every day is helpful for dogs like Lime.

"She's a little hurt on her nose because she doesn't like being in a kennel, so when she was in here she was constantly rubbing and hurting herself. And so even one night helps the dogs to be away from here," Lin explained.

As of Saturday night, there were still 20 dogs that need longer term housing options.

If you'd like to help, staff members say the best way to do so if to show up in person at the facility on Howell Mill Road, and they'll match you with a dog. They will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday