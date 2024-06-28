Elleven45 Lounge shooting: Suspect expected in court Friday

WATCH COURT APPEARANCE BELOW

The man accused of killing 2 people at a nightclub in Buckhead on May 12 is due in court Friday morning.

Karanji Reese, 21, turned himself in to police on June 5. He is accused of opening fire at the Elleven45 Lounge in Buckhead, resulting in the deaths of Marion Crayton and Nicholas Ridley, and injuring four others. Reese has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

His initial bond hearing was held June 25, but it was postponed because his attorney did not receive the notification.

Since the shooting, the lounge agreed to close for 60 days after city officials began calling for its closure. The owners and the city will meet in early August to discuss the club's future. The owners have said they will take additional steps in the meantime to ensure the safety of its patrons.