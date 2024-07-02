Elleven45 Lounge shooting: Bond denied for suspected shooter

A bond hearing was held Tuesday morning for the suspect in the Elleven45 nightclub shooting.

Karanji Reese, 21, is accused of killing 2 people and injuring four others on May 12 during an altercation inside of Elleven45.

Marion Crayton and Nicholas Ridley lost their lives.

Reese turned himself in on June 5. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A preliminary hearing was held June 28. During the hearing, a detective with the Atlanta Police Department testified about the investigation and surveillance video was shown of the shooting.

Bond was denied for Reese on Tuesday morning.