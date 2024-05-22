Elleven 45 shooting: Woman speaks out after being shot at Buckhead nightclub

A Charlotte woman, shot at a Buckhead club in a deadly Mother's Day shooting, is speaking out for the first time.

The 24-year-old came to Atlanta to celebrate a friend's birthday party when gunfire erupted and two people were killed. Lauryn Moore was released from Grady Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon and spoke exclusively to FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor about her traumatic experience.

Moore says she was shot in both of her legs, has undergone two surgeries and two blood transfusions. She says this is all so ironic because she came to Atlanta to have fun.

Atlanta Police say bullets started flying at the Eleven45 lounge on Peachtree Road in Buckhead in the early morning hours of Mother's Day. Six people were shot, and unfortunately, two of them were killed. Moore, who is a bus driver and bartender in Charlotte, is thankful her life was spared, but she says she will never forget being shot in both legs.

"Everything was leaving out of me. I just had to fight. All I said was I have to be here for my mom, my siblings, and my friends. And I just kept on fighting. If I didn't fight, I probably wouldn't be here," Moore said as her voice cracked.

The 24-year-old underwent two leg surgeries and has a rod in one leg and a plate and screws in the other. She also underwent two blood transfusions at Grady. "I don't want anybody to experience this. I am in a city that I don't live in. I just came to enjoy myself for the weekend and then this happens. I would never wish this on anybody."

She is concerned now about beginning nursing school next month because she can no longer work. "I have a GoFundMe. I am not going to be able to work. I was actually working two jobs so I can cover my nursing school. I am not going to stress myself out. I am going to figure it out," Moore said.

Moore's attorney, Terance Madden, says he is concerned about the inadequate security at Eleven45 Lounge.

"If you are going to run a place where you are entrusted with someone's health and welfare and you put security that would allow someone to bring in guns, when you already have a bad record, that is just not something the city of Atlanta can stand," Attorney Madden affirmed.

Atlanta Police have made no arrests in the deadly shooting. Club owners put a statement on social media that says, in part, "The safety and well-being of our patrons and staff have always been our paramount concern."

Many critics were surprised to learn that despite the double deadly shooting on Mother's Day, Eleven45 was open for business last weekend. The City of Atlanta indicates it is investigating multiple issues at the establishment.