Eligio Bishop rape trial recessed until Thursday after COVID diagnosis

Day 4 of the rape trial involving alleged cult leader Eligio Bishop took an unexpected turn at the DeKalb County Courthouse when it was announced that someone associated with the case has tested positive for COVID.

Despite the diagnosis, Judge Stacey Hydrick declared that the trial would continue later in the week after a brief pause.

The news prompted concern from Bishop, who expressed worries about the risk of getting sick. Bishop told the judge that he did not want to proceed with the trial.

Judge Hydrick assured Bishop that everyone involved in the trial had agreed to move forward. That's when Bishop raised additional concerns, saying he felt he wasn't being represented well and feels like he is being "railroaded."

In response, Judge Hydrick informed Bishop that he does not have to be present in the courtroom for the trial, but the proceedings will continue with or without him.

Bishop continued to complain, saying he wanted to fire his attorney, Robert Booker.

The trial has been recessed until Thursday.

The prosecution rested its case on Monday after playing his interview with police for the jury.

Bishop’s full 45-minute interview with police was played for the jury. He denied the rape and posting revenge porn, saying he has proof he did not do anything wrong.

The jury also heard from a former member of the alleged cult Carbon Nation. She said Bishop, the group’s alleged leader, sexually assaulted her.







