DeKalb judge rules case against accused sex cult leader can proceed

A DeKalb County magistrate judge ruled Wednesday that the case against a man who allegedly leads a sex cult can move to Superior Court.

Eligio Bishop, 40, is charged with rape, false imprisonment, and three counts of prohibition on nude or sexually explicit electronic transmissions.

During a probable cause hearing, DeKalb County Police Detective Monica Panosian testified that a woman, who FOX 5 Atlanta is referring to as "AV," reported to investigators March 30 that she had recently left Bishop's cult and that he had posted multiple videos of them having sex on Twitter without her consent.

ALLEGED SEX CULT LEADER POSTED SEXUALLY EXPLICIT VIDEOS ON TWITTER

"She stated Mr. Bishop is doing revenge porn on her because she left him," said Det. Panosian.

AV told police Bishop had ordered other women in the group to hit her because she "made a face" at him. The woman then told Bishop she wanted to leave, and he told her to pack her things while the other women screamed at her.

As she waited for a rideshare driver to pick her up, AV told investigators Bishop asked her to come say goodbye to him.

"He began to tell her how she was his b**** and that she was no longer allowed to leave," said Det. Panosian. "She stated she began to essentially beg him to leave and began to cry. She stated Mr. Bishop then began to attempt to have sex with her. She told him no and he continued."

The woman waited until the morning when most of the other people in the house were asleep and snuck out, according to police.

Det. Panosian said AV changed her phone number and ceased all contact with the cult. Three days after she left, police said the woman discovered the videos and called police.

Bishop's attorney, Khalil Eaddy, argued that the prosecution did not provide enough evidence to prove its case.

"There's not enough evidence presented in either or none of the cases that we have today," said Eaddy. "All cases should be dismissed."

Magistrate Judge Phyllis Williams, however, disagreed.

"I do find the state has met its burden," said Judge Williams.