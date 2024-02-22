Accused cult leader Eligio Bishop turns down plea deal before opening statements

The highly anticipated rape trial that will determine the fate of alleged cult leader Ali Bishop got underway Thursday in DeKalb County. Prior to the trial, prosecutors extended a plea deal to Bishop. However, Bishop chose to decline the offer, opting to proceed to trial.

Inside the courtroom, the opening statements began just before 11 a.m. Prosecutors portrayed Bishop as a man wielding absolute power within his alleged group called "Carbonation." According to the state, this power allowed Bishop to exert control over the members, asserting that in March 2022, he assaulted a woman attempting to leave the group. Following the alleged assault, prosecutors claim Bishop posted what is known as "revenge porn."

PREVIOUS STORY: DeKalb County jury seated in rape trial of alleged polygamist cult leader Eligio Bishop

The defense vehemently denied the allegations, arguing that all interactions were consensual. They emphasized the importance of distinguishing between consensual relationships and rape, stating that the victim never initially characterized the incident as rape in her statements. During Bishop's preliminary hearing, his attorney described it as a he said/she said situation.

As of now, the alleged victim is testifying as the first witness, and her identity is being protected due to the sensitive nature of the sexual assault case. Bishop faces a potential life sentence without the possibility of parole.