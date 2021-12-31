EF-0 touched down near Lake Lanier on Thursday, meteorologist confirmed

Image 1 of 10 ▼ ( )

An EF-0 tornado tore through a Flowery Branch subdivision near Lake Lanier on Thursday just after midnight.

ISOLATED TORNADOES LEAVE BEHIND DAMAGE ACROSS NORTH GEORGIA ON NYE

The National Weather Service said the tornado packed winds of 75 mph and was three-fourths of a football field wide.

The tornado carved a two-mile swatch from a cove between Sweetwater Point and Club View Court just south of Gaines Ferry Road and headed east-southeast for two miles.

It snapped and uprooted trees, with one falling onto a two-car garage. It carved a similar path from Secret Cove Court to Athletic Club Drive where the damage became more sporadic.

GEORGIA SEVERE WEATHER: THREAT OF POWERFUL STORMS, MORE TORNADOES POSSIBLE NEW YEAR'S DAY

Some trees along Laurelwood Trail and Sweetgum Trail were also damaged.

Meteorologists believe the tornado was on the ground for only four minutes.

Around 12:19 a.m., the NWS also confirmed an EF-1 tornado packing winds of 90 mph touched down near Fate Conn Court. The football field-sized tornado trekked east to Towne Mill Avenue before it lifted. During its three minutes on the ground, it snapped and uprooted several trees, threw a large trampoline about 150 yards into a neighboring home, blew out a large window, down a fence, and destroyed a small barn and RV.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

