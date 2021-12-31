Georgia severe weather: Threat of powerful storms, more tornadoes possible New Year's Day

The New Year will ring in the possibility of another round of severe weather starting in the afternoon and heading into the overnight hours. Everyone in Georgia should be weather aware on Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

ISOLATED TORNADOES LEAVE BEHIND DAMAGE ACROSS NORTH GEORGIA ON NYE

Unlike the storms which prompted multiple tornado warnings on Friday, these will be associated with a powerful cold front.

Extreme northwest Georgia is under a Risk 3 or Enhanced Risk for severe weather. Northeast Georgia, metro Atlanta, and areas southwest of Atlanta are under a Risk 2 or Slight Risk for severe weather. The rest of the FOX 5 viewing area is under a Risk 1 or Marginal Risk.

The FOX 5 Storm Team said the day will start with near-record warmth on Saturday with highs into the mid-70s. As the day progresses, so too, will the threat of severe storms. The threat will continue through the early morning hours on Sunday.

The greatest threats will be severe with damaging wind gusts, periods of heavy rainfall, and an isolated brief tornado.

There is the possibility for some wintry mix the further north and in the higher elevations, but that should not have a major impact on the metro Atlanta area.

Cold air will move in overnight Monday. The high will be in the mid-40s and the low just below freezing.

