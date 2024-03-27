Eclipse 2024 Guide: Viewing parties in metro Atlanta

article

The next total solar eclipse, when the moon comes between us and the sun, is happening on April 8. The eclipse will begin at sunrise over the Pacific Ocean and then cut through Mexico and cross the United States from Texas to Maine. Most of North America will see a partial eclipse, but many people will also be in the path of the total eclipse.

Unfortunately, the residents of Atlanta won't see a total solar eclipse. But, the partial solar eclipse will start at 1:45 p.m. Maximum coverage will occur at 3:04 p.m., and it will end at 4:21 p.m. At the maximum coverage point, the moon will cover 80 to 85% of the sun in Atlanta.

There will be several viewing parties/events in the metro Atlanta area. You can find a list below.

The West Atlanta Watershed Alliance is hosting a Solar Eclipse viewing party from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 8 at the Historic Atlanta Black Crackers Practice Field, 1401 Bridges Ave. Solar glasses will be available while supplies last.

Stone Mountain Park is hosting a Partial Solar Eclipse Viewing Event on top of the mountain. The event begins at 1:45 p.m. and ends at 4:21 p.m. Guests can either use the walk-up trail or ride the Summit Skyride to the top of the mountain for the best eclipse viewing spot in Atlanta! If planning to use the Skyride, be sure to arrive early. Tickets for the Summit Skyride will be available at the park. A limited quantity of eclipse viewing glasses will also be available for purchase. Daily or annual parking pass also needed for entry to the park.

Fernbank Science Center is hosting an Eclipse Fest from noon to 5 p.m. April 8. There will be free eclipse viewers, food trucks on-site, free hands-on activities, free planetarium shows, and more.

Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville is hosting a Partial Solar Eclipse viewing event from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 8. The observatory will be open for guests to view the spectacle with their solar telescope (weather permitting). They will also have live views of totality from other locations via NASA's stream in their theater. There will also be hands-on activities for children.

Smyrna Public Library is hosting an Eclipse Party on the Downtown Greenspace from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 8. The library will provide free eclipse glasses to the first 250 families. Bring blankets and snacks. Enjoy crafts and science experiments during the event.

Switzer Library in Marietta is hosting a solar eclipse event from 2 to 4 p.m. April 8. There will be crafts and activities and solar eclipse glasses for those attending. Registration is required.

The Lake Claire Community Land Trust is hosting a family-friendly event from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 8 to celebrate the solar eclipse. There will be a potluck and drum circle. A $10 donation is requested per adult.

The Happy Black Parent is hosting an informal outdoor meetup from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. April 8 near the Atlanta BeltLine entrance at Pittsburgh yards. The group plans to enjoy the trail, play on the James Bridges Field, and watch the 2024 solar eclipse. The ticket includes a pair of solar eclipse glasses, a solar eclipse info card, and solar eclipse-inspired activity sheets.

Vinings Library is hosting an Eclipse Workshop from 2 to 3 p.m. March 30. Learn all about how eclipses happen. This workshop will be taught by a NASA Partner Eclipse Ambassador and will be fun and engaging for astronomy enthusiasts of all ages. Every participant will receive a FREE pair of solar glasses!

The Healing Space on Parkway Drive Northeast and Ameater Boatwright are hosting A Moon Celebration on the Solar Eclipse from 5 to 10:30 p.m. April 6. There will be music, art, and good vibes.

