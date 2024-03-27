Eclipse 2024 Guide: Food, beverage specials for Great American Eclipse

article

The next total solar eclipse, when the moon comes between us and the sun, is happening on April 8. The eclipse will begin at sunrise over the Pacific Ocean and then cut through Mexico and cross the United States from Texas to Maine. Most of North America will see a partial eclipse, but many people will also be in the path of the total eclipse.

Several restaurants will be offering specials in honor of the unusual event. The next total solar eclipse in North America won't happen until August 2044.

Food/Beverage Specials

Applebee's is offering the Perfect Eclipse Margarita through April 14. The drink features Patron Premium Silver Blanco Tequila and Citronge Orange Liqueur with a dash of Monin Blue Raspberry, Passion Fruit, and lemon and lime.

Burger King is offering free Whoppers to celebrate the solar eclipse on April 8. The exclusive offer is for Royal Perk members who text ECLIPSE to 251251. Fans can then redeem the buy-one-get-one offer by ordering on the app and online at BK.com through April 15.

Pizza Hut is offering large pizzas for just $12 to celebrate the solar eclipse. This promotion is applicable for create-your-own (up to 10 toppings) or recipe pizzas and includes Thin ‘N Crispy®, Hand Tossed Pizza, and Original Pan® Pizza. The offer is valid for carryout, dine-in, and delivery.

Smoothie King is offering its new Eclipse Berry Blitz smoothie made with bananas, wild blueberries, apples, blueberry juice blend, white grape-lemon juice blend, protein blend, and blue spirulina. Smoothie King stores in the path of the total eclipse will be handing out branded eclipse glasses with the purchase of the themed smoothie.

Sonic Drive-In is offering the Blackout Slush Float LTO from through May 5. The black-colored slush tastes like cotton candy and dragon fruit. It also comes with a pair of eclipse safety glasses. Sonic locations within the path of totality will host drive-in viewing parties.

Tiff's Treats is offering Eclipse Mix for a limited time. Tiff's Treats also has sun-inspired lemon sugar cookies and double chocolate chip cookies available for pre-order now. Orders can be placed now for delivery anytime between April 1 and 8.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this guide, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.

