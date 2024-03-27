Eclipse 2024 Guide: What you need to know if you are in metro Atlanta

article

The next total solar eclipse, when the moon comes between us and the sun, is happening on April 8.

The path of totality, where the moon will completely block out the sun, will be 115 miles wide and cut diagonally across the United States.

The moon’s shadow will move across Mexico, then enter the United States west of San Antonio at around 1:27 p.m. local time, crossing Austin and Dallas. From there, it will cut northeast through parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio, then the northern portions of Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Projected path and time of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse over the U.S. ( )

Viewers in the path of the total solar eclipse, which is called the Great American Eclipse, may notice a drop in temperature, a change in the wind, the appearance of bright planets in the sky, and the quieting of birds and other wildlife.

If the sky is clear, viewers in the path of the total eclipse should see a "diamond ring" effect a few seconds before and after the total eclipse.

Why is a total solar eclipse unusual?

It is unusual because the moon is about 400 times smaller than the sun, but it is about 400 times closer to Earth. It's also unusual because most of them happen in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic.

The next North American total solar eclipse that will be viewable by a fairly large number of people will not happen until Aug. 23, 2044. There will be one in 2033, but only the residents of Alaska will get the chance to see that one.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT APRIL'S TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE

The next total solar eclipse that will span coast to coast will take place in 2045. That eclipse is expected to pass through southwest Georgia and more than 90% of the sun will be covered in Atlanta.

Unfortunately, if you live in Atlanta, you'll have to wait until 2078 to see a total solar eclipse in the metro Atlanta area.

How long will it last?

In any given place along the eclipse's path, the event will last around two hours or more. The time that the sun is completely blocked though is only a few minutes and varies by location. In some places, it might last 4 to 7 minutes. In others, it will only last 1-2 minutes. The same applies for partial solar eclipses.

How dark will it get?

During totality, the sky will get almost as dark as night. Viewers may see wispy, white strings of light from the sun's outer atmosphere or a thin, reddish-pink circle around the edge of the moon.

If you are not far from the path of totality, the moon will appear to block most of the sun and it will become noticeably darker.

SEARCHABLE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE MAP

If you are well outside the path of totality, a chunk of the sun is being blocked. The farther away you are, the smaller the moon’s bite will appear to be.

Georgia is not in the path of totality and will only see a partial solar eclipse.

When is the partial solar eclipse in Atlanta?

The partial solar eclipse will start at 1:45 p.m. in Atlanta. Maximum coverage will occur at 3:04 p.m., and it will end at 4:21 p.m. The moon will cover 80 to 85% of the sun in Atlanta.

ALL THE METRO ATLANTA GUIDES

What will the weather be like?

Although a detailed forecast is not available yet, meteorologists have released information on the probability of cloud cover along the path of the eclipse. For Atlanta, we are not expecting much cloud cover at this time.

RELATED: Total solar eclipse forecast: Who has best chance for clear skies on April 8

Eye protection is a must

It is never safe to look directly at the sun during an eclipse, even a partial one. If you plan on viewing the eclipse, you must take precautions. Staring directly at the sun, even for a few seconds, can cause permanent damage to your eyes. Regular sunglasses are not considered adequate protection.

Cameras, binoculars and telescopes must also be outfitted with special solar filters for safe viewing.

RELATED: Total solar eclipse viewer using cereal box: How to build your own

Schools dismissed for the day

April 8 is the day most students in metro Atlanta are returning from spring break.

However, the DeKalb County School District says April 8 will be an independent learning day for students and school-based employees, meaning students will stay home and do their schoolwork there.

RELATED: DeKalb County schools closing for April's solar eclipse

The Cobb County School District announced that it will release its students early enough to see the eclipse on April 8. They made the announcement several months ago, citing safety as a concern.

OTHER SOLAR ECLIPSE ARTICLES

Atlanta Public Schools and schools in Decatur, Fulton, Gwinnett, Clayton, and others are planning to operate on normal schedules. Clayton County Public Schools has announced it will hand out protective eyewear to its students.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this guide, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.