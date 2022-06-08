East Point Police Chief asks people to 'think before they act' after deadly shooting

East Point Police Chief Shawn C. Buchanan said he believes all the deadly shootings in his jurisdiction could have been avoided, prompting him to beg residents to, "put your guns down and talk things out."

In a recent statement, Buchanan listed several recent incidents he believes were preventable, including a Tuesday shooting that left a man dead on Candlewood Drive, a woman killed by a man she allegedly tried to help, a murder in a hotel room, a deadly shooting at a recording studio and multiple arguments between couples, friends and roommates.

"From our investigations, every last one of these homicides could have easily been prevented by talking things out or someone just leaving," he said.

East Point Police Department (FOX 5)

Buchanan said the city has installed cameras in public locations in hopes of stopping crimes before they happen, but emphasized that deescalation was the best way to prevent gun violence.

"Please think before you act, count to ten, walk away, lower your voice when arguing, which makes the other party lower their voice to hear you and most important do not use a gun to resolve a matter," he wrote.

On Tuesday afternoon on Candlewood, a witness told East Point officers a cared drove by and fired several shots at a group of people standing in a parking lot, hitting one person. Police did not provide information about suspects, but said detectives at this time think the shooting stemmed from an ongoing disagreement between two groups.