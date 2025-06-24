Firefighters investigating possible arson attacks at Marietta car dealerships

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Marietta police and fire officials are investigating multiple fires at two local used car dealerships overnight. (FOX 5)

Marietta authorities are investigating multiple overnight fires at local used car dealerships that they believe were set intentionally.

The fires started at the two dealerships on Cobb Parkway overnight.

What we know:

While details about the fires remain limited, officials were on the scene at ALM Marietta and Unlimited Auto Group of Marietta. Both locations are close to each other on the road.

FOX 5 cameras spotted Marietta Fire investigators and police officers at the scene.

Marietta police say two vehicles were damaged at one location and three at the other.

Officials say no arrests have been made as of the last update and that the Marietta Fire Department is handling an investigation into what they believe is arson.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Marietta Fire Department.