Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Heat Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Lamar County, North Fulton County, Dade County, Walker County, Morgan County, Barrow County, Pike County, Jasper County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Douglas County, Upson County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Gordon County, Heard County, Gilmer County, Greene County, Newton County, Clarke County, Pickens County, Whitfield County, Madison County, Jackson County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Dawson County, Polk County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Banks County, Butts County, Cherokee County, Henry County, South Fulton County, Catoosa County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Putnam County, Cobb County, Walton County, Carroll County, Spalding County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Hall County, Coweta County, Meriwether County, Floyd County, Troup County, Forsyth County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Hart County, Elbert County, Stephens County, Franklin County

Firefighters investigating possible arson attacks at Marietta car dealerships

By
Updated  June 24, 2025 7:41am EDT
Marietta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 3

Marietta police and fire officials are investigating multiple fires at two local used car dealerships overnight. (FOX 5)

MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta authorities are investigating multiple overnight fires at local used car dealerships that they believe were set intentionally.

The fires started at the two dealerships on Cobb Parkway overnight.

What we know:

While details about the fires remain limited, officials were on the scene at ALM Marietta and Unlimited Auto Group of Marietta. Both locations are close to each other on the road.

FOX 5 cameras spotted Marietta Fire investigators and police officers at the scene.

Marietta police say two vehicles were damaged at one location and three at the other.

Officials say no arrests have been made as of the last update and that the Marietta Fire Department is handling an investigation into what they believe is arson.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Marietta Fire Department.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from FOX 5 crews at the scene.

MariettaCrime and Public SafetyNews