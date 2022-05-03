Man killed in shooting at East Point hotel, police say

East Point police said a man died on Tuesday when he was shot at a hotel.

Police received a report of someone shot at around 5:14 a.m. and went to the Econo Lodge at 1360 Virginia Avenue.

Police found a man inside Room 425. Investigators said two men who knew each other were in an argument when one shot the other.

The shooter left the hotel before police arrived, and the victim died at the hospital.

Detectives are investigating and said none of the people involved in the hotel shooting appear to have ties to East Point.