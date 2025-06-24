Jackson Street Bridge groundbreaking for upgrades scheduled for July 9

article

The Brief Atlanta will break ground on safety and accessibility upgrades to the Jackson Street Bridge on July 9 at 9 a.m. The $600,000 project includes expanded pedestrian areas and a bike connection between the Freedom Parkway and Baker-Highland trails. Council member Liliana Bakhtiari helped secure funding for improvements to the iconic skyline-view bridge.



Atlanta’s iconic Jackson Street Bridge is getting a makeover aimed at improving safety and accessibility, with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, July 9 at 9 a.m., according to Urbanize Atlanta.

PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta's iconic Jackson Street Bridge to undergo radical redesign

What we know:

The project will include significant upgrades, such as roadway enhancements, a dedicated pedestrian area extending beyond the existing sidewalks, and a new bike connection linking the Freedom Parkway Trail to the Baker-Highland Trail.

City officials estimate the total cost of the improvements at approximately $600,000. Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari played a key role in securing the funding for the transformation.

Local perspective:

The Jackson Street Bridge is a popular spot for both residents and visitors, known for its sweeping skyline views and frequent appearances in film and photography. The upgrades aim to preserve its iconic appeal while making it safer and more accessible for all.