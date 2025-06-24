Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Heat Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Lamar County, North Fulton County, Dade County, Walker County, Morgan County, Barrow County, Pike County, Jasper County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Douglas County, Upson County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Gordon County, Heard County, Gilmer County, Greene County, Newton County, Clarke County, Pickens County, Whitfield County, Madison County, Jackson County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Dawson County, Polk County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Banks County, Butts County, Cherokee County, Henry County, South Fulton County, Catoosa County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Putnam County, Cobb County, Walton County, Carroll County, Spalding County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Hall County, Coweta County, Meriwether County, Floyd County, Troup County, Forsyth County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Hart County, Elbert County, Stephens County, Franklin County

12-year-old Marietta boy seriously injured after being struck by van

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 24, 2025 7:46am EDT
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A 12-year-old boy from Marietta was seriously injured after being hit by a van while crossing Jamerson Road.
    • The child was struck by a westbound 2023 Ford Transit driven by a 28-year-old man from Ellenwood.
    • Cobb County Police are investigating and ask witnesses to call the STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police are investigating a serious pedestrian collision that left a 12-year-old boy hospitalized with serious injuries.

The incident happened June 23 on Jamerson Road, east of Turtle Rock Drive. According to investigators with the department’s Special Operations S.T.E.P. Unit, the child was crossing the road from a sidewalk when he was struck by a white 2023 Ford Transit van traveling westbound. The van was being driven by a 28-year-old man from Ellenwood.

The impact threw the boy off course, and he came to rest partially on the sidewalk and partially on a nearby grass embankment. He was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The driver was not injured in the incident.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is not known if any charges will be filed.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided in press release from Cobb County Police Department. 

Cobb CountyNews