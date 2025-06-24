12-year-old Marietta boy seriously injured after being struck by van

The Brief A 12-year-old boy from Marietta was seriously injured after being hit by a van while crossing Jamerson Road. The child was struck by a westbound 2023 Ford Transit driven by a 28-year-old man from Ellenwood. Cobb County Police are investigating and ask witnesses to call the STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.



Cobb County police are investigating a serious pedestrian collision that left a 12-year-old boy hospitalized with serious injuries.

The incident happened June 23 on Jamerson Road, east of Turtle Rock Drive. According to investigators with the department’s Special Operations S.T.E.P. Unit, the child was crossing the road from a sidewalk when he was struck by a white 2023 Ford Transit van traveling westbound. The van was being driven by a 28-year-old man from Ellenwood.

The impact threw the boy off course, and he came to rest partially on the sidewalk and partially on a nearby grass embankment. He was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The driver was not injured in the incident.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is not known if any charges will be filed.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.