19-year-old motorcyclist critically injured in Powder Springs crash

A 19-year-old female from Dallas was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Monday in Powder Springs, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

What we know:

The incident happened on Gaydon Road near its intersection with Greenes Lane. Investigators say the motorcyclist was riding a black 2025 Yamaha YZFR7 motorcycle eastbound on Gaydon Road when she lost control while navigating a curve. She was ejected from the bike, and both she and the motorcycle veered off the road, striking several trees before coming to rest on the shoulder.

Emergency responders transported the female rider to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

What's next:

The crash is being investigated by the department’s Special Operations STEP Unit. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is urged to call Cobb County Police at 770-499-3987.