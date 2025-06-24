Expand / Collapse search
19-year-old motorcyclist critically injured in Powder Springs crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 24, 2025 7:39am EDT
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • 19-year-old female critically injured Monday after losing control of her motorcycle in Powder Springs.
    • The crash occurred on Gaydon Road near Greenes Lane; both the rider and motorcycle struck several trees after veering off the road.
    • Cobb County Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 770-499-3987.

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A 19-year-old female from Dallas was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Monday in Powder Springs, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

What we know:

The incident happened on Gaydon Road near its intersection with Greenes Lane. Investigators say the motorcyclist was riding a black 2025 Yamaha YZFR7 motorcycle eastbound on Gaydon Road when she lost control while navigating a curve. She was ejected from the bike, and both she and the motorcycle veered off the road, striking several trees before coming to rest on the shoulder.

Emergency responders transported the female rider to WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

What's next:

The crash is being investigated by the department’s Special Operations STEP Unit. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is urged to call Cobb County Police at 770-499-3987.

The Source

  • Cobb County Police Department released information about this incident via a press release. 

