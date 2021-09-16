'People screaming, hysterical': Dunwoody apartment explosion survivor recalls horrific scene

Shaken and badly injured, Jasmine Johnson recorded the chaotic scene in the moments following Sunday's explosion at the Arrive Perimeter Apartments in Dunwoody.

"I seen a man in the dog park with his leg contorted, broken, bleeding," said Johnson. "People screaming, hysterical, complaining about the gas smell, it's so strong."

Johnson was in her second-floor apartment and was woken up by her dog's barking just before the blast.

"There was a huge explosion, and I was thrown into a wall. The alarms were going off."

While the official cause of the blast remains under investigation, several tenants reported smelling the odor of gas before the explosion.

Nearly 50 units at the complex were damaged in the blast that left 4 people injured.

"Your home is supposed to be your safety net and I don't think I ever want to go back to that place." — Jasmine Johnson describes how the explosion at her apartment complex has impacted her.

Attorney L. Chris Stewart is representing Johnson and several other tenants and plans to file suit against the complex and management company.

"The complex and its management company Trinity, played Russian roulette with the lives of countless individuals," said Stewart."

On Monday, the city inspected the remaining units and officials said they found at least two leaks in a building that wasn't involved in Sunday's explosion.

"The fact that an apartment complex and their management company would not come out there and fix complaints of gas which you know can lead to an explosion is beyond reckless," said Stewart.

Johnson said the explosion has taken an emotional toll.

"Your home is supposed to be your safety net and I don't think I ever want to go back to that place," said Johnson.

