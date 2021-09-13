Dunwoody apartment explosion: One person burned, another recovering from broken leg

DeKalb County Fire Rescue officials told FOX 5 Atlanta said two of the four people injured in Sunday's Dunwoody apartment explosion have more serious injuries than initially assessed.

Officials said one person was burned and another has a broken leg. Their exact conditions were unknown to DeKalb Fire officials on Monday morning. DeKalb County Fire Rescue Captain Jaeson Daniels said initially on Sunday four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Officials said all residents were accounted for by 6 p.m.

DeKalb County fire said a structural engineer will be back out Monday to assess buildings.

Some residents are still waiting for an "all clear" to return and retrieve their belongings.

DeKalb Fire officials said Monday a structural engineer would be out to the scene of an explosion in Dunwoody. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Atlanta Gas Light followed up with a statement the morning after the explosion, saying it was still working with investigators to determine the cause of the explosion:

"Atlanta Gas Light is committed to delivering safe and reliable natural gas service to our customers. On the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 12, Atlanta Gas Light received a call alerting us that the scent of gas was present at the Arrive Perimeter apartments near the 2000 block of Asbury Square in Dunwoody. Following the call, a field service representative was promptly dispatched and, according to our initial investigation, was en route to the scene when an incident occurred. Upon arrival, we began coordinating with first responders, turning off the natural gas connected to the impacted units and performing safety checks. At this time, we have not identified any other calls to Atlanta Gas Light related to odor of gas complaints at the impacted locations."

"We continue to work with investigators to determine the cause of this incident. We remind customers that as a safety precaution, we add a chemical odorant called mercaptan to natural gas, which gives it an odor often associated with rotten eggs. This distinctive scent allows you to smell a potential leak. If you suspect one has occurred, always leave the area immediately. Once you are a safe distance away from the potential leak, call 911 or the Atlanta Gas Light 24-hour emergency phone line at 1-877-427-4321. Atlanta Gas Light maintains the infrastructure serving all natural gas customers in the area, regardless of which marketer they purchase natural gas from."

It happened at the Arrive Perimeter apartment complex located in the 2000 block of Asbury Square, less than a mile northeast of Perimeter Mall. Dunwoody police said they were notified at around 1:24 p.m. on Sunday.

The official cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is at the scene to help those impacted by the explosion. Officials said they expect to help the residents of about 40 to 50 units.

"Volunteers established a reception area at a nearby hotel parking lot for people awaiting news on whether they could return to their buildings. The Red Cross provided food, water and health and emotional support throughout the day, and is also offering shelter tonight for residents in need of temporary lodging," Red Cross officials wrote in a statement. "Red Cross caseworkers will continue to work with displaced individuals and families in the days ahead, sharing recovery planning and resources to help them get back on their feet."

