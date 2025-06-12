Man killed in domestic dispute at Buckhead apartment building

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly domestic dispute that occurred late Wednesday night in a Buckhead apartment building, leaving a man in his mid-30s dead.

What we know:

According to investigators, the man—identified as the estranged husband of a woman living at the Courtland Peachtree Battle apartments—arrived at the building on Peachtree Road in a pickup truck and somehow gained access to the residence. Police say he initiated a confrontation that escalated into a physical altercation involving his estranged wife and two of her adult family members.

During the incident, the man fired two rounds inside the building, but no one was struck by the gunfire. Responding officers found the man deceased in the hallway. Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives say the altercation appears to have turned deadly in what may have been an act of self-defense. Authorities have not released the exact cause of death, citing the ongoing investigation.

Despite the violence, police emphasize there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police say the couple was in the process of getting a divorce, and it is unclear whether they had any children.

None of the individuals involved have been identified at this time.

What's next:

Investigators continue to interview witnesses and collect evidence to determine whether charges will be filed.