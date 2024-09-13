Duluth Middle School student arrested for bringing gun on bus

The Gwinnett County School District announced the arrest of a student on Friday morning who allegedly brought a loaded semi-automatic 9mm gun to school. The arrest was announced during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

The unidentified Duluth Middle School student was reportedly showing the gun to other students on a school bus.

According to the school district and school police, they have investigated approximately 400 tips related to potential school threats since the mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County.

Authorities have also arrested 16 individuals in Gwinnett County in connection with these threats.

Colt Gray, 14, is accused of killing two teachers and two students and wounding nine others in the Apalachee High School shooting.

His father, Colin Gray, was also arrested for reportedly purchasing the gun for his son.