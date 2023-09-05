Dragon Con wraps up, raises more than $200K for cancer organization
ATLANTA - The extremely popular Dragon Con wrapped up Monday afternoon in downtown Atlanta and the numbers are in.
More than 70,000 fans attended the pop culture, fantasy, sci-fi and gaming convention. The sold-out convention attracted fans from around the world. They attended parties, participated in workshops and panels, collected autographs, played games, and bought merchandise from hundreds of vendors.
Additionally, thousands of residents and fans attended the parade on Saturday morning on Peachtree Street that was open to the public.
At least $200,000 was raised for this year's charity -- CURE Childhood Cancer. Dragon Con has raised more than $1.23 million for charity over the last 10 years.
Next year's convention will also take place on Labor Day weekend from Aug. 29 through Sept. 2.