Star Trek's George Takei, Garrett Wang appear at Dragon Con
ATLANTA - Atlanta's Labor Day weekend tradition, Dragon Con, is coming to a close today after an exciting and eventful weekend. The pop culture convention, which kicked off last Thursday, brought tens of thousands of enthusiastic fans to downtown Atlanta to celebrate their shared love for all things sci-fi, fantasy, and beyond.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- PHOTOS: Dragon Con Parade 2023 takes over downtown Atlanta
- Cosplayers congregate for annual Dragon Con pop culture convention
- Who's coming to Dragon Con 2023? Celebrities flock to Atlanta
- Dragon Con 2023 in Atlanta | What you may want to know
- Buck tries the annual Dragon Con burger
One of the highlights of this year's Dragon Con was a special treat for Star Trek fans. The iconic George Takei, best known for his role as "Mr. Sulu" in the original Star Trek series, was one of the distinguished panelists at the event. He was joined by Garrett Wang, who was "Ensign Kim" on the Voyager series.