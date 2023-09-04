Star Trek's George Takei, Garrett Wang appear at Dragon Con

Atlanta's Labor Day weekend tradition, Dragon Con, is coming to a close today after an exciting and eventful weekend. The pop culture convention, which kicked off last Thursday, brought tens of thousands of enthusiastic fans to downtown Atlanta to celebrate their shared love for all things sci-fi, fantasy, and beyond.

One of the highlights of this year's Dragon Con was a special treat for Star Trek fans. The iconic George Takei, best known for his role as "Mr. Sulu" in the original Star Trek series, was one of the distinguished panelists at the event. He was joined by Garrett Wang, who was "Ensign Kim" on the Voyager series.