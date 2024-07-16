Downtown Atlanta location of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks will not reopen, owner says

article

There are no plans to reopen the downtown location of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks in downtown Atlanta, according to its owner Derrick Hayes Sr.

Hayes made the announcement on social media over the weekend. According to Hayes, the recent water main break in downtown Atlanta that left residents without water and forced many businesses to close for several days had a major impact on his business.

Hayes, who is originally from West Philadelphia, opened his first Big Dave's Cheesesteaks location in a gas station in Dunwoody. There are several other locations in Jonesboro, Forest Park, Doraville, Lawrenceville and inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The chain is named after his father.

Hayes opened his first location outside of metro Atlanta in May in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It also appears that construction is underway on a new location in South Carolina.

Additionally, Hayes announced plans earlier this year to open 10 locations in Central Florida.