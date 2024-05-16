Big Dave's Cheesesteaks opens first location outside metro Atlanta

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks has opened its first location outside of metro Atlanta.

The newest location can be found at 8552 University City Boulevard in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks was founded by entrepreneur Derrick Hayes, who is originally from West Philadelphia but now calls Atlanta home.

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks, which offers cheesesteaks and cheesesteak egg rolls, can be found in Jonesboro, Forest Park, Doraville, Lawrenceville and downtown Atlanta, and inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The restaurant chain was named after Hayes' father.

The company says it is aggressively expanding its brand through franchising, with a goal of 100 franchise locations by 2025. Hayes also recently announced 5 locations coming to South Carolina and 10 locations in Florida.