Delta named best U.S. airline for 7th year by The Points Guy

The Brief Delta has been named the best U.S. airline for the seventh consecutive year by The Points Guy, recognized for reliability, customer experience, cost, and loyalty programs. The airline also earned top honors from The Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, and Cirium in 2025 for operational excellence, innovation, and workplace culture. Delta is celebrating its 100th summer with major upgrades, including free Wi-Fi, new Delta One amenities from Missoni, and expanded Sky Clubs and Delta One Lounges nationwide.



Delta Air Lines has once again been crowned the best U.S. airline by The Points Guy, marking its seventh straight year at the top of the travel site’s annual rankings, according to Delta.

The widely followed list evaluates U.S. carriers based on objective data collected from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2024. Airlines are scored across four key categories: reliability, experience, cost and reach, and loyalty.

What they're saying:

"Each year, our team analyzes thousands of data points," said Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy. "Since 2018, Delta has consistently ranked No. 1. Its commitment to operations and customer service puts it on top year after year."

Delta's top-tier placement in 2025 adds to a growing list of honors. This year alone, the airline has been recognized as:

Top U.S. Airline of 2024 by The Wall Street Journal

No. 15 on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For®

North America’s most on-time airline, according to Cirium

Platinum Award winner for Operational Excellence

One of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for sustainability efforts

Last year, Delta launched free WiFi on most of its fleet. The airline, which is based in Atlanta, is also celebrating its centennial anniversary.

Big picture view:

However, the airline is not completely free of problems.

It is currently facing a class action lawsuit related to the massive Cloudstrike outage last year. There have also been a few incidents lately involving smoke in planes, unruly passengers, flap problems, and issues with tires.