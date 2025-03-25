Delta celebrates 'century of flight' with new pilot trading cards

article

The Brief This March, Delta Air Lines is celebrating a "century of flight." You can now ask any Delta pilot for a Centennial-themed trading card on your next flight. There were over 5 million of these cards printed.



Remember when aircraft trading cards went viral? Delta Air Lines is back with a whole new collection to celebrate 100 years in flight.

What we know:

To celebrate its 100th birthday, Delta launched a new centennial-themed trading card collection for customers. There were over 5 million cards created representing aircraft A220-300, 717, 737-800, A321NEO, 757-200, 767-300, A330-900 and A350.

Customers who fly via Delta Connection will be able to ask for CRJ-900 and E175 cards, depending on the carrier.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 28: Delta Airlines planes sit parked at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on June 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says they are anticipating a "sustained period of Expand

"Delta pilots have handed out millions of trading cards over the past 22 years, with over 3 million distributed in 2024 alone," said Ryan Gumm, Senior Vice President of Flight Operations. "This simple, yet impactful interaction between our pilots and customers elevates and enriches the flight experience – and has created meaningful connections and memorable moments along the way."

For collectors looking for something a little more exclusive, Delta is also offering two limited-edition livery cards as part of a commemorative gift set starting in April. To get them, you have to purchase a physical Delta gift card.

Dig deeper:

Delta Air Lines was founded on March 2, 1925, as a commercial agricultural flying company based in Macon. A few months later, it moved to Monroe, Louisiana. In 1929, Delta's first passenger flight flew from Dallas, Texas, to Jackson, Mississippi. The following year, service expanded to Atlanta and Fort Worth, Texas. In 1941, Delta officially moved its headquarters from Monroe to Atlanta.

Delta Air Lines' first-ever trading card, circa 2003, featuring the MD-11 (Credit: Delta Air Lines via Delta News Hub)

The company's first trading card was released in 2003. Since then, there have been seven series and 68 unique cards.

Learn more about Delta's history here.

How do I ask a Delta pilot for trading cards?

What you can do:

Here's how to get your hands on one of the free new Centennial-themed trading cards:

Book a Delta Air Lines flight Talk to the pilot while boarding your flight Ask for the new Centennial card