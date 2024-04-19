DeKalb County sheriff's deputy arrested on charges involving inmate
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has terminated a Sheriff’s Deputy who is facing two serious felony charges.
Joann Marks, a 26-year-old resident of Decatur, was taken into custody at the DeKalb County Jail and charged with Violation of Oath of Office by a Public Officer and Sexual Contact by an Employee or Agent in the First Degree.
Marks had been a part of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office since 2021, serving in jail operations until her termination.
No other information has been provided by the sheriff's office.