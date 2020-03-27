DeKalb County issued 'shelter-in-place' order until further notice

article

DeKalb County has updated its state of emergency adding a “shelter-in-place” order.

CEO Michael Thurmond issued the order on Friday, but the order will not go into effect until Saturday at 9 p.m.

“We are trying to save lives from the serious COVID-19 public health threat,” CEO Thurmond was quoted as saying in release to FOX 5 News.

The order still allows for essential travel.

“Individuals are permitted to leave their places of residence only to provide or receive certain essential services or engage in certain essential activities and work for essential businesses and essential governmental functions,” the order reads in part.

The “shelter-in-place” order will be in place until it is rescinded.