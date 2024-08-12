Plea hearing set for Stone Mountain daycare workers accused of child abuse

article

Three women arrested in 2022, accused of abusing children at a Stone Mountain daycare center and failing to report it, will have a plea hearing this week.

On Wednesday, 28-year-old Alexis Renee Swain, 21-year-old Cori Chamber and 56-year-old Cassandra Chambers from the Appletree Learning Center and Academy on East Ponce De Leon Avenue will face DeKalb County Superior Court Chief Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson.

Two years ago, a parent complained after discovering injuries on her child's face. That launched an investigation into inappropriate discipline where 13 alleged victims who ranged in age from six months to almost three years old were identified.

The case against a fourth defendant, 78-year-old Cherretta Hull, is still pending.

The women are facing the following charges:

Cherretta Hull (78) — 19 counts of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree

Cassandra Artis Chambers (56) — 1 count of Failure to Report Suspected Child Abuse

Alexis Renee Swain (28) — 29 counts of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree

Cori Chambers (21) — 5 counts of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. on Aug. 14.