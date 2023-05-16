Sketch released of man wanted for sexually assaulting Decatur woman at gunpoint

article

A composite sketch of the man who Decatur Police say sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint outside her home last week.

It happened around 7 a.m. on May 12 in the 300 block of West College Avenue, just a couple of block from Anges Scott College and Beacon Hill Middle School. A woman was outside her home when she was approached by a man with a gun, who forced her back into her residence, according to the Decatur Police Department.

The man later forced the woman to drive to a location in DeKalb County, police say. About two hours after being accosted, the woman was able to go to the police department to report the attack.

The woman was able to help a sketch artist complete a composite of the man. She described him as being about 5-feet-9- inches tall, in his early to mid-20s, a medium complexion, wearing a gray T-shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.