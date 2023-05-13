Expand / Collapse search

Woman assaulted at gunpoint in home near Agnes Scott College in Decatur

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
News
FOX 5 Atlanta

FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team - A frightening incident occurred on May 12 in Decatur when a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted at gunpoint by a stranger.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. when the victim was outside her residence in the 300 block of West College Ave. near Agnes Scott College. The assailant, described as a slender Black male with a medium complexion and wearing a gray t-shirt and gray pants, allegedly approached the victim while brandishing a firearm and ordered her inside her residence. The man then sexually assaulted the victim and forced her to drive him to a location within DeKalb County.

The victim later reported the incident to the Decatur Police Department. The possible suspect, believed to be in his early to mid-20s and approximately 5-feet-9-inches tall, is still at large.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect. If anyone has any information about this case, they are encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Hensel at 678-553-6687 or mark.hensel@decaturga.com. Alternatively, individuals can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous. 

