Breman man wanted for violation of sexual offender registry

A Breman man is wanted by authorities for violating the conditions of his sexual offender status.

Michael Jonathan Hall, 30, was convicted in 2018 for sexual battery against a child under 16, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records. He was ordered to register as a sexual offender, which he did in 2022.

His last known address, according to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, was at 23 Gold Road in Bremen.

Deputies say he is also wanted on violation of probation and other charges.

Investigators say there are several outstanding warrants for him.

Hall is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011.