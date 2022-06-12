Deaths of mother, 1-year-old girl stun Newton County neighbors

article

A father abducted his 1-year-old daughter, then shot and killed the child's mother Saturday in Newton County before turning his gun on the child and himself on Sunday morning in Clayton County, according to law enforcement. Investigators said they're still trying to figure out what triggered the violence, turning a quiet Covington neighborhood into the scene of a bloody nightmare.

An Amber Alert went out when the 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett's grandmother, who the father also shot, told police the father left with the toddler.

Police in Riverdale found the child and father too late on Sunday morning near a church on Riverdale Road.

The law enforcement presence on Chandler Field Drive in Covington shocked neighbors. Resident Fred McClurkin said his wife woke him up during the commotion.

"I walk out, and cops are everywhere," McClurkin said.

McClurkin he occationally drove the toddler's grandmother to her cancer treatments. He was sitting with her and the child on his porch Friday and remarked how much the child had grown in one year.

Little Jaquari died before she learned to walk.

"A coward does that. What is the world coming to?" McClurkin said

McClurkin said the mother's two other children, who were in the home during the shooting, ran across the street after the shooting.

"It's crazy, the kids are crying, their mother's gone, their grandmother — they don't know what's going to happen," he said.

McClurkin said he moved to the neighborhood seven years ago because it was quiet. He's shocked that such a violent scene played out next door.

Law enforcement said emotions run high in domestic situations, making them volatile. Newton County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jack Redlinger suggested parents concerned for their family's safety when they exchange custody of their children should set up a meeting place near law enforcement to ensure it's safe.