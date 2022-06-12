Georgia Amber Alert: Law enforcement searching for Covington toddler in 'extreme danger'
article
COVINGTON, Ga. - The GBI is searching for a 1-year-old on Sunday morning missing from Covington believed to be in "extreme danger."
Officials said Jaquari Bennett was last seen Saturday night at a home on Chandler Field Drive. The young girl has black hair and brown eyes.
Authorities believe the 1-year-old is with 38-year-old Darain Javaris Bennett. He has brown eyes and black hair.
The two may be traveling in a black 2000 Honda Accord RGJ4146.
If you see them, call 911.