Georgia Amber Alert: Law enforcement searching for Covington toddler in 'extreme danger'

article

The GBI is searching for a 1-year-old on Sunday morning missing from Covington believed to be in "extreme danger."

Officials said Jaquari Bennett was last seen Saturday night at a home on Chandler Field Drive. The young girl has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe the 1-year-old is with 38-year-old Darain Javaris Bennett. He has brown eyes and black hair.

The two may be traveling in a black 2000 Honda Accord RGJ4146.

If you see them, call 911.