Mother missing after East Point apartment fire claims life of young girl, injuries second girl

A young girl is dead, her mother unaccounted for, and a second young girl was rushed to the hospital after a fire gutted an East Point apartment building the day before Thanksgiving.

East Point city spokeswoman Renita T. Shelton gave a grim update on the apartment fire around 7 p.m. Wednesday as firefighters doused hot spots and continued their search and rescue efforts.

Just after 3 p.m., a resident of the Brookfield Apartments located at 3072 Washington Road called 911 to report a fire spreading between apartment units. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings towards the back of the complex.

Evacuations were well underway as firefighters began to battle the blaze. After an aggressive attack, firefighters were able to begin search and rescue operations safely. That is when officials say they found the body of a young girl in an upper apartment.

A witness told firefighters that girl’s mother was also believed to have been in the apartment at the time of the fire. Officials say she is currently unaccounted for. Firefighters say they will continue their search and rescue operations for as long as they can.

"All we know is that from what we were told by people on the scene that there was another person that was in the apartment and we believe that person was the mother," said Shelton.

Officials say a second young girl, who was outside the building, suffered fire-related injuries and was rushed to an area hospital. That girl’s condition was not immediately available.

"Well it is very difficult, not only because of the time of the year, but because of the age of the fatality and the other little girl, and the possibility that the person unaccounted for is the mother. This is not the outcome that we look for, but we have to keep going, we have to keep pressing, but I can tell you that it is very touchy, yes, and it's very trying," said Shelton.

East Point firefighters battle a deadly apartment fire on Nov. 23, 2022. (Used with permission)

Both girls appear to be under the age of 10, but officials did not know if the two were related. The ID of either of the girls or the woman were not immediately known.

The building had a total of eight units, seven of which were occupied at the time of the fire. Officials say the building is a complete loss with the roof having collapsed in during the fire.

The fire was so intense, the East Point Fire Department asked for assistance from the city of College Park and South Fulton.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

