Rival gang feud escalates from online sparring to deadly 17th Street Bridge shooting

article

Four of the six juveniles arrested in connection to the deadly shooting along the 17th Street Bridge which killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson have now taken plea deals.

Antonio Jackson, Demetrius Hill, and Toney Wilson appeared in a Fulton County courtroom on Thursday morning to enter plea deals.

What did each defendant plea to in the deadly 17th Street Bridge shooting?

Antonio Jackson enters a plea deal in the deadly November 2022 shooting of 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson on the 17th Street Bridge during a hearing in a Fulton County courtroom on Nov. 30, 2023. (FOX 5)

Antonio Jackson entered an Alford plea on two counts of violating the Criminal Street Gang Act. He was sentenced to 20 years with 10 of those years behind bars.

The defendant shot twice into the air, not at the others, when gunfire between two rival gangs erupted, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. Unlike his co-defendants, he turned himself in after seeing himself on the news. He also did not participate in any other violent acts or any of the online sparring.

Demetrius Hill enters a plea deal in the deadly November 2022 shooting of 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson on the 17th Street Bridge during a hearing in a Fulton County courtroom on Nov. 30, 2023. (FOX 5)

Demetrius Hill did point his gun at the victims, the assistant DA told the court on Thursday. This is why he was sentenced to 40 years with 30 to serve in prison.

Toney Wilson, 16, entered a negotiated plea of guilt to two counts each of voluntary manslaughter and violating the Criminal Street Gang Act. He was sentenced to 40 years with 20 to be served behind bars and must testify in court.

Toney Wilson enters a plea deal in the deadly November 2022 shooting of 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson on the 17th Street Bridge during a hearing in a Fulton County courtroom on Nov. 30, 2023. (FOX 5)

Cameron Jackson's mom speaks to Toney Wilson. Wearing a "Cameron Forever" sweatshirt, she told Wilson she forgave him and told him to live his life, because he has one, but her son does not.

A’Micael Aziz, 17, previously entered into a plea deal which would see him sentenced to 10 years with five to serve.

DeAndre Forston and Derodney Russell are expected to be in court on Dec. 15.

What led to 2 juveniles being shot and killed on the 17th Street Bridge?

Antonio Jackson, A’Micael Aziz, Toney Wilson, Derodney Russell, Demetrius Hill and DeAndre Forston were charged as adults despite being 16 years and younger.

Atlanta police officers were initially called around 8 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2022, to Market Street after receiving a report of multiple people being shot. Police said an off-duty Atlanta police officer and Atlantic Station security guards had escorted a group of minors for "disorderly behavior."

On Thursday, a Fulton County assistant district attorney told the court that Zyion Charles, Cameron Jackson, and another friend then left the scene on scooters. They were crossing the 17th Street Bridge when someone shouted: "There goes cam!"

A flurry of gunfire followed.

When it was over, Cameron Jackson and Zyion Charles were killed and four others were injured. A single gunshot wound struck Jackson in the back of the head, killing him instantly.

The assistant DA outlined how a rival gang had stalked Jackson to Atlantic Station, where he was known to frequent. They then opened fire when they found him riding past.

The two had been threatening each other over Instagram and a series of violent acts occurred before the deadly shooting.