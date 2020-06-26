Data shows spike in Gwinnett County confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no new statewide restrictions

Gwinnett County added nearly 250 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to new data released Friday afternoon by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, there were 7,463 confirmed cases in the county, a jump of 240 since Thursday's numbers were released. While state health officials have pointed out the wider availability of testing in the county, some health experts said the numbers show there is an ongoing spread of the virus in the community. The state does not publically release a breakdown of tests by county, but according to a data snapshot released Monday by the Gwinnett, Newton, & Rockdale County Health Departments, 28,760 tests had been administered.

Across the state, the total confirmed cases were just below 73,000. This week, the rate of new cases has steadily increased by an average of about 1,700, but within the last 24 hours, 1,900 new cases were reported with 25 new deaths statewide, bringing the death toll to 2,770 since the pandemic began.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

This week, state and local officials once again stressed the importance of being responsible, vigilant, to wear a mask, and make safe decisions for their families after this past week saw a spike in the numbers. Despite Gov. Brian Kemp telling people to wear a mask, the governor told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week he has no intention of making it mandatory.

Advertisement

“I’m certainly not imposing new restrictions right now. I think what we have on the books has done very well for us,” he told the AJC. “We’re not letting our guard down. ...We’ve got to continue to fight the fight hard every day. We’ve got to continue to jump on the hotspots.”

That spike wasn't just limited to Georgia. Many states across the country saw a significant rise in cases and some saw more than a significant bump.

Florida announced new actions on Friday in hopes of once again flatting the curve there. The state is suspending the consumption of alcohol at bars statewide. The news came minutes after Florida reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases, a new record for daily increases. Officials have said the number of cases is surging among young adults, which could endanger those who are most vulnerable to the virus.

Texas went a step further, ordering all bars to close and slashing the number of customers allowed inside a restaurant to half the capacity.

If the cases were to get that bad in Georgia prompting another round of bars closures, there is a bit of good news for folks who like their libations and for already struggling business owners. The Georgia Legislature sent a bill to the governor's desk this week that would allow the different counties and cities to decide on allowing the delivery of beer, wine, and spirits by restaurants, grocery stores, or liquor stores.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Best prevention measures:

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

• Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

• Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people

• Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA

• Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says

• Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR GDPH DATA