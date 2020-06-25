Bill allowing for home alcohol deliveries headed to governor's desk

A bill in Georgia allowing for the home delivery for beer, wine, and spirits is headed to the governor's desk.

The House gave the final passage of House Bill 879 sending it to Governor Brian Kemp's desk for his signature or veto.

The bill had already passed the House in March but came back after a Senate substitution.

The bill leaves the option for home deliveries up to each municipality but requires each delivery to have someone 21 or older be present with proper identification.

The bill comes at a critical point for many restaurant and bar establishments who have been struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many municipalities, such as Atlanta, already loosened restrictions of "to-go" alcohol orders to help off-set losses from coronavirus restrictions.