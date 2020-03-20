Atlanta allowing restaurants to serve alcohol-to-go temporarily

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has signed an executive order giving restaurants in the city the ability to serve alcohol to go temporarily.

"Thank you to all who sent helpful info to assist with our bars and restaurants. I’ve signed an Executive Order that will allow them to serve alcohol during this Take-Out only period," the mayor tweeted.

The mayor had already signed an exectuive order limiting restaurants to take out service, closing bars, gyms, and other areas of gathering that went into effect midnight Friday.

As of Thursday, 10 people in Georgia had died due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to three. Health officials also confirmed there were 197 cases in the state since testing began.

App users click here for live updates

In Wednesday's report, health officials say that 39 percent of confirmed cases involve people age 60 or older, people who the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say are at a higher risk of getting very sick from the illness. The World Health Organization has estimated a 21.9 percent mortality rate for those over 80 who are infected with the virus.

Advertisement

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency for the State of Georgia in response to the coronavirus outbreak, allowing resources to be marshaled for the treatment and mitigation of the virus. Kemp continued on Monday by issuing an executive order closing all public schools until March 31.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Multiple cities in Georgia have initiated their own responses to the spread of the virus. In Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms declared a state of emergency within the city limits, banning large public gatherings of more than 50 people until March 31 and signed an executive order about businesses.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.