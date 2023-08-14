Expand / Collapse search
Dad pleads not guilty of starving and attempting to kill his 10-year-old son

By
Published 
Spalding County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Parents accused of starving son face judge

In Spalding County, a dad accused of starving and neglecting his 10-year-old son pleaded not guilty. Police arrested Tyler Shindley and his wife Krista after someone found the boy walking to the store weighing just 36 pounds.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A father accused of starving and neglecting his 10-year-old son told a judge in Spalding County Superior Court on Monday he is not guilty and he and his wife can’t afford an attorney.

Police arrested Tyler Shindley and his wife, Krista, after their neighbor found the boy walking to the store emaciated and weighing just 36 pounds, the charges state. They include attempted murder and false imprisonment. 

Prosecutors say they denied their little boy access to food, clothes, lights, and toilet paper.

Tyler Shindley and his wife, Krista, appeared in court on Aug. 14, 2023.

At Monday’s arraignment, Tyler Shindley shook his head back and forth as the prosecutor read off the litany of charges against them.

The couple told the judge they have no lawyer, can’t afford one, and the public defender’s office has denied them help. The Shindleys said their house has been foreclosed on, and they don’t have enough liquid assets to pay for an attorney. 

Tyler Shindley and his wife, Krista, appeared in court on Aug. 14, 2023.

"We prefer a lawyer, sir," Krista Shindley said, appearing virtually. "We’ve done what we can, we’ve been denied."

Although Tyler Shindley entered his not-guilty plea, Krista did not enter a plea because told the judge she wasn’t sure she understood her rights without a lawyer. 

"There’s no way that we could have a continuance until we have legal…?" Krista Shindley asked the judge.

Judge Benjamin Coker responded that he already continued the case more than he typically does, before ordering the public defender’s office to give the Shindleys’ applications for legal help another look.

The next time Judge Coker ordered the couple to appear in court is September 7 for a status conference. 

There is no information available on the condition of their 10-year-old son.