Step-brother used bare hands to strangle 10-year-old Griffin boy found starving, police say

After a Griffin mother and father were charged with attempted murder of their starving 10-year-old son, FOX 5 learned there was a third defendant in the horrific case. Police have arrested the child's older step-brother for strangulation.

Police say 20-year-old Ethan Washburn used his bare hands to choke his little brother. In May, FOX 5 visited the Griffin home and actually spoke to Washburn before learning of his alleged involvement.

At the time, Washburn claimed he was not at all involved in the case.

WASHBURN: I'm not too close to the situation right now. I'm just actually watching the house. I don't really have any comment at this time on this story.

FOX 5 ATLANTA: But, they are your parents?

WASHBURN: Yes.

Just weeks later, Griffin Police charged Washburn with two counts of aggravated assault.

Tyler and Krista Schindley appearing in court. (FOX 5)

His mother, Krista Schindley, and his step-father, Tyler Schindley, were charged with attempted murder, false imprisonment, and cruelty to children, and other crimes in the starvation case. Their 10-year-old son who was found wandering around Westminster Circle, hungry.

The Spalding County district attorney told FOX 5 the child begged neighbors who found him not to take him back home.

Tyler and Krista Schindley (Spalding County Jail)

"As a mother, I can't comprehend it. As a human being, it breaks your heart. We aren't releasing any photos of this child for obvious reasons, but I will tell you, the photos are absolutely horrible, and anybody with a human heart, who looks at them, should be shaken to their core," D.A. Marie Broder said.

Broder said the boy only weighed 36 pounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated for malnutrition and a low heart rate.

Griffin police say this case is still active.