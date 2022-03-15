Crossover Day: Bills to legalize horse racing, create private school vouchers falls short

article

Next to Sine Die, Crossover Day is one of the busiest and most important days of the legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol.

Crossover Day is the deadline by which a bill must pass either the House or the Senate to "crossover" to the other chamber and remain viable for this year.

Here are several noteworthy Georgia bills that

Catalytic converter thefts

The House approved a measure to make it illegal for anyone except a registered metal recycler to buy, sell, possess or transport a detached catalytic converter in Georgia.

The bill passed by a vote of 134 to 37.

'Georgia Educational Freedom Act'

A bill to create vouchers to help students attend private schools failed in the Senate.

Under the "Georgia Educational Freedom Act," the state would offer $6,000 "scholarships" to students to put toward tuition, books or tutoring. To qualify, a student must have attended a Georgia public school for at least six weeks.

"This is an opportunity for us to give students that are trapped in school systems that are underperforming an opportunity to move forward," said state Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, the bill's primary sponsor.

Opponents, however, argued that the program would only benefit families that could already afford private school and take away much-needed funding from public schools. Some also pointed out that $6,000 is more money than is typically allocated per student in public education.

"I'm not going to support and I urge you not to support a bill that's fiscally irresponsible," said state Sen. Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta. "It takes taxpayer money and it pours it into private schools with limited oversight and limited accountability."

The bill failed by a vote of 29 to 20.

Horse racing and parimutuel betting

The future of a pair of bills to bring horse racing to the state is less certain.

In order to legalize horse racing and pari-mutuel betting, voters would have to approve an Amendment to the Georgia Constitution. A Senate Resolution to put a question on the ballot failed to get the required two-thirds vote.

"I am disappointed in my colleagues. I really was hoping you would let this go to the ballot," said state Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga.

Sen. Mullis made a motion for the Senate to reconsider, which passed. So, that bill could come up for another vote by the end of the day.

Georgia gas tax suspension

The Senate Rules Committee will soon take up the bill that would temporarily suspend the collection of state motor vehicle taxes after the Georgia Senate Finance committee approved it on Tuesday. A full vote on the Senate floor is expected soon.

HB 304 would pause the tax through May 31 after gas prices soared to record highs in Georgia because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

